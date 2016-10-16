“We live in a digital age and there is an imperative need to keep pace with the changing technology”

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants parents to change the way they plan the future of their wards. “Instead of transferring in their name materialistic wealth, give them the gift of education,” he urged the parents.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a meeting organised in connection with Pratibha Puraskarams-2016, an event to mark the birth anniversary of the former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, where 6,600 meritorious students from the 13 districts across the State were given certificates and cash awards.

“I believe in the power of knowledge. We live in a digital age and there is an imperative need to keep pace with the changing technology. Andhra Pradesh should become a knowledge hub and people across the world should think of this State while planning their higher education.”

Batting for gender equality, the Chief Minister pointed to the fact that the number of girls far exceeded in the list of meritorious students than boys. He said there was a need to ensure proper foundation of education at the elementary-level and promised that the Government was doing all it could to impart better education in State-run schools compared to private institutions. “We have improved infrastructure facilities; we are streamlining mid-day-meal scheme and financial assistance is being given to meritorious students from SC, ST and backward sections.”

He said the world was reduced to a global village thanks to the IT revolution. Recognising the importance of innovation, the State had embarked on a drive to set up incubation centres in educational institutions. The Government would utilise the students’ talent for efficient administration, he said.

Mr. Naidu also exhorted people to rise above caste and creed and take into count a person’s talent and knowledge. He reiterated that the Government would take upon itself the education of every child from the economically backward sections. Minister for Information Palle Raghunadh Reddy, Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivass Rao, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Sumita Dawra, Commissioner, School Education, K. Sandhya Rani, Commissioner for Technical Education B. Udaya Lakshmi and others were present.