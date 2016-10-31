After public toilets, it is now the turn of the burial grounds to be geo-tagged. As the first step, the Panchayat Raj Department (PRD) asked a private company — Blue Frog — to provide a mobile application for capturing details of the grounds from the village level.

B. Ramanjaneyulu, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, said in a press release it had been decided at a review meeting held last week to obtain details of the grounds to upload on the department website.

It is meant for easy monitoring of their maintenance and ensuring that they served their purpose. The mobile application is expected to be ready in a couple of days.

Development of the the burial grounds is to be taken up with the contributions of the NRIs and funds available under the MNRGES scheme.

Field staff of the PRD will collect names of the districts, mandals, gram panchayats, population, number of existing burial grounds and extent, toilets and other facilities available there.

The District Water Management Agency (DWMA) of every district would furnish those details through the mobile application under development.