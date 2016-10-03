Cities » Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, October 3, 2016
Updated: October 3, 2016 05:40 IST

Gayatri alankaram today

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
The presiding deity goddess Kanakadurga on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada is adorned as Sri Gayatri Devi
The presiding deity goddess Kanakadurga on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada is adorned as Sri Gayatri Devi

On the third day of Dasara festivities on Monday, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri is adorned as Sri Gayatri Devi.

In this attire, Sri Gayatri Devi with her magical powers is seated in a lotus with ‘pancha mukhi’ (five faces) representing the pancha pranas-- prana, apana,vyana, udana, and samana-- (five lives), five principles or elements (pancha tatwas) earth, water, air, fire, sky (prithvi, jala, vayu, teja, aakasha). She glows in five colours—mukta (pearl), vidruma (coral), hema (gold) neela (blue), dhavala (White)-- and ‘ashtha bhuji’, eight shoulders.

The temple priests deck up the deity as Sri Gayatri Devi to tell the devotees that the Gayatri Devi, as a Mother, protects the one who chants the maha mantra devotedly by giving them salvation, relief, emancipation, money, food, worldly pleasures and good offspring.

More In: Vijayawada
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Andhra Pradesh

Opposition exploiting people’s sentiment on SCS: Venkaiah

Collector stresses need to convince farmers on LPS

Killer tusker captured, to be sent to Tirupati zoo

Endo-atmospheric interceptor in 3 to 4 months: Scientist

Activists of Left parties held

Where passion, extra-marital affairs extract a heavy price

Hyderabad

UoH scholar refuses to accept PhD degree from V-C

Rains lash Hyderabad again

Two Hyderabad cops suspended for ‘demanding bribe’

One person injured in Hyderabad blast

Medical camp for senior citizens today

‘Judicial system poses challenge to marginalised sections’

Deleted ration cards to be re-issued

SCR General Manager administers cleanliness pledge

Visakhapatnam

Polavaram issue: Traffic hit on A.P.-Odisha border

Sleep laboratory to be set up in KGH

First convocation at college-level held

Students design eco-friendly bike

A wide array of items under one roof


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Vijayawada

Insects were found stuck to the laddu prasadam prepared for Dasara festivities at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Sunday. Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Insects in laddu prasadam at Durga temple create flutter

Dragonflies, butterflies, moths etc., were found on the laddu prasadam that was stored in an open area »