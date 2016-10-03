Gayatri alankaram today

The presiding deity goddess Kanakadurga on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada is adorned as Sri Gayatri Devi

On the third day of Dasara festivities on Monday, the presiding deity Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri is adorned as Sri Gayatri Devi.

In this attire, Sri Gayatri Devi with her magical powers is seated in a lotus with ‘pancha mukhi’ (five faces) representing the pancha pranas-- prana, apana,vyana, udana, and samana-- (five lives), five principles or elements (pancha tatwas) earth, water, air, fire, sky (prithvi, jala, vayu, teja, aakasha). She glows in five colours—mukta (pearl), vidruma (coral), hema (gold) neela (blue), dhavala (White)-- and ‘ashtha bhuji’, eight shoulders.

The temple priests deck up the deity as Sri Gayatri Devi to tell the devotees that the Gayatri Devi, as a Mother, protects the one who chants the maha mantra devotedly by giving them salvation, relief, emancipation, money, food, worldly pleasures and good offspring.