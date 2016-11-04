The house that was damaged following gas explosion at Sundaraiah Nagar in Vijayawada on Thursday.— PHOTO: CH. VIJAYA BHASKAR

Car of the house owner and four other houses also damaged

Residents of Sundariah Nagar near Payakapuram woke up to a bomb blast-like sound from a house in the colony on Thursday. When house owner K. Padma Rao, a pastor by profession, switched on the power supply to the computer, an explosion took place leaving him and his maid Jyotsna injured. They were rushed to a private hospital and are receiving treatment for burns.

According to Fire Department officials who inspected the spot, the explosion was caused due to gas that leaked from the LPG cylinder and engulfed the room over the night.

At around 6 a.m., when Mr. Padma Rao tried to switch on the computer in the room a minor spark was generated triggering the gas-filled room to explode at once powerfully.

The sound was audible up to a few kilometres and the explosion left the room and furniture completely damaged.

The blast was so severe that debris from the room flew far away. The owner’s car and four other houses in the neighbourhood were also damaged. The fire authorities found gas leaked from the LPG cylinder whose knob was not shut properly. The cylinder, however, was intact, police said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire. Fire officials registered a case.