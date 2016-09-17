A two-member French delegation visited the office of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) here to discuss investment opportunities in Amaravati.

The team comprising Fanny Herve, Counsellor for Sustainable Development, French Embassy in India, and Herve Dubreuil, Project Officer, French Development Agency (AFD), New Delhi, interacted with CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar.

The French delegation expressed its interest in providing technical assistance. It also evinced interest in the execution of public transportation, water and sewerage, energy and extending Smart city solutions. The French Development Agency expressed its keenness to fund key public transport systems and focus infrastructure projects in Amaravati. As a follow-up, and to promote investments in Amaravati and in other parts of Andhra Pradesh, the Ambassador of the French Embassy in India, would lead a delegation of French investors active in the field of development of smart cities, in the next couple of months.