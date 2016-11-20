The surroundings of Valmiki Bhavan, a community hall opposite Milk Factory, came alive on Saturday.

The hall had on display neat rows of clothes, blankets, footwear, handbags, steel utensils, furniture items, soft toys, household articles and other knick-knacks, and a steady stream of visitors, mostly women, trickled in to pick their choice from the collection.

It was a ‘Free Bazaar’, a unique platform created for the poor in the area for free distribution of things mentioned above.

The Free Bazaar, organised by members of AWESOME, a service organisation floated by women entrepreneurs in city, came as manna from heaven for the demonetisation-hit poor families who benefited by it.

“This is the first in the series we intend to organise at regular intervals. In future, we’ll scale up our collection by approaching friends and well-wishers also,” said Madhavai Majety, member of AWESOME (Association of Women Entrepreneurs Sharing of Mutual Empowerment) group, and main organiser of the event.

To ensure a systematic distribution, the organisers visited a couple of local municipal schools and selected beneficiaries among the students who were asked to come to the venue with their mothers on Saturday.

Each visitor was given the choice to pick up any three items from the lot.

Vijayawada Mayor Koneru Sridhar, who inaugurated the event, complimented the women members for their gesture of empathy. He said people in slum areas should make use of such facilities and learn ways of keeping their houses and surroundings clean. He said the Corporation was spending a huge amount on sanitation and hygiene and without the cooperation of people, it was not possible to keep the city clean.

He then administered an oath to the visitors urging them to contribute their mite in keeping the city clean.

AWESOME members have been organising awareness programmes for people belonging to different sections.