A four-member expert committee inspected the left flood bank of Krishna River from Mopidevi to Kammavaricheruvu village on Thursday. Quality Control SE Raju, Krishna Central Division Executive Engineers Ravi Babu and Umamaheswara Rao and AE Chalapathi Rao made a thorough examination of the 20-km stretch of flood bank.

The experts said that the river received a flood of 11 lakh cusecs in 2009. Their mission was to check to what extent the flood banks would withstand flood in future. The team members recognised that the flood banks were very weak in some places.

A report would be submitted to the government at the earliest, the members said.

The experts interacted with farmers and elected representatives and elicited their opinions.