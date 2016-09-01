Krishna district Collector Babu A. on Wednesday asked officials concerned to serve show cause notices on four Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) for dereliction of duty in the ongoing mandal-level Citizen Empowerment Survey (Praja Saadhikarita Survey).

At a meeting organised to review the progress of the survey, Mr. Babu expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work and directed Zilla Parishad CEO Damodar Naidu to issue the notices to the MPDOs of Visannapet, Vatsavayi, Chandarlapadu and Mylavaram for neglecting duties. He also wanted an explanation from the Visannapet MPDO why he had remained absent from duty without prior intimation.

Addressing the meeting attended by Joint Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Sub-Collector G. Srujana, the Collector said it was unfortunate that only 35 to 40 per cent of the work had been done so far. He said if the situation continued, officials found negligent would face the consequences at the next meeting.

He said the district was in the forefront as far as use of technology in day-to-day administration was concerned. Teams were constituted to carry out the survey with the district as the main centre and they were given adequate freedom.

Mr. Babu said some officials were found to be taking undue advantage of this freedom.

Informing that the Joint Collector was the nodal officer for the survey, he said though he had instructed the team of officials to expedite the works five days ago, there was no progress on the expected lines.

He said the survey had so far covered 14 lakh people across the district while another 36 lakh had to be covered. RDOs Saibaba, Chakrapani, MEPMA Project Director T. Somaiah and Municipal Commissioners participated in the meeting.