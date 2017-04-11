For those who are clever, but can’t afford to study

Path-breaking: A view of the Vidyardhi hostel for poor and meritorious students in the Ambedkarnagar near NSM Public School in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

The child does not need to belong to any community or creed to join “Vidyardhi”, an apt name for a hostel, which stands out in the middle-class neighbourhood it is located in. All the child needs is intelligence and should belong to a family that does not have the means to provide it with education.

Vidyardhi is the brain-child of city based paediatrician Majethy Madhavi and her hotelier husband Surendranath. The couple are on the lookout for 36 boys to be accommodated in the hostel. They should be studying class 6 to 10.

But the fond way the couple talk about Vidyardhi shows it is not going to be a mere hostel but a second home for children.

They will be accommodated in the heart of the city, a stone’s throw from the N.S.M. Public School, provided accommodation in most amiable of places, fed, clothed, tutored and nurtured to be exemplary citizens. Their school fee will also be paid.

The creation of Vidyardhi is not something that happened overnight. Mr. Surendranath’s father, Prahalada Rao, was a well-loved philanthropist who gave scholarships to poor meritorious students, performed marriages free of cost for poor brides and encouraged several social and spiritual activities in a Kalyanamandapam which is now named after him. All expenses for running Vidyardhi will be met by the Prahalada Rao Charitable Trust.

Having inherited the philanthropic legacy, Mr Surendranath has established in 1,500 square yards of prime land, an institution which is definitely a path-breaker when it comes to hostels. “We can create accommodation for 36 students in three rooms and provide them food, clothing etc. but we want the children to have a proper childhood,” Mr. Surendranath said.

Spacious dormitories

Vidyardhi has spacious dormitories, dining hall, bathrooms and a nice garden. Opportunities will be created for the children to learn fine arts, music, yoga and anything else needed for them to live a happy and meaningful life.

Mr. Surendranath said several educational institutions all over the state had been contacted for children who fit the bill. Representatives would contact the school, visit the home of the child and interact with the children before selecting. Those interested in sending information can call 9346582838, Mr. Surendranath said.