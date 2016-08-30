78 theft cases reported during Krishna Pushkarams; 229 persons arrested

About 20 gangs, which descended on the city a few days before Krishna Pushkarams, will follow the calendar and tour the entire country and rob the devotees during religious events and festivals.

Many of the gangs which were rounded up by Vijayawada Police, operated during Godavari Pushkarams, Mahankali Bonalu in Telangana, Venkatagiri Poleramma Jatara, Dasara Utsavams at Mysore, rituals, religious processions and festivals.

“Of the 229 arrested, 60 were women and most of their husbands are convicted or under trial in different states. The women are committing robberies and pickpocketing to pay money (sureties) for release of their husbands or to the lawyers,” said City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang.

Police, who used latest technologies in the recent Krishna Pushkarams, arrested 229 robbers of 20 gangs from 12 States in India. Booty valued at about Rs.18.99 lakh was seized. Police also took 138 suspects into custody and was verifying whether they had any links with the robber gangs, said Mr. Sawang at a meeting with the media here on Monday.

No firearms

“We are confident that 90 per cent of the theft cases can be detected and police got good leads with the arrest of the robber gangs from Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal and other States. Police seized many knives, cutters and other material used for committing thefts, but no fire arms were recovered from the robbers,” the Commissioner said.

The robbers, most of whom are from Tamil Nadu, revealed that they follow the calendar, attend utsavams and religious events and commit thefts, the officer said. Mr. Sawang praised the Central Crime Station (CCS) police and the spotters who rounded up the gangs and helped to prevent further crimes during the river festival.