Inform MLAs about implementation of schemes, officials told

The AP Legislative Assembly Privileges Committee met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Gollapalli Surya Rao.

Addressing members of the committee and officials, Mr. Rao said the people’s representatives should be kept informed of the implementation of development and welfare schemes from the mandal to district level. The policy that governs protocol and privileges should be strictly followed.

“We have received just two complaints in the last two years. It shows the seriousness with which officials discharged their duties. The same spirit should continue keeping the public interest in view,” he exhorted them.

District Collector A. Babu was present.