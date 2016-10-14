“A lot of recruiting companies in the IITs have been showing some hesitation to recruit graduates from Andhra Pradesh though they are good academically. The reason cited is the fact that students from the State are not team players and cannot integrate socially,” said Indian Ambassador to Vietnam P. Harish here on Thursday stressing the need for social skills. Mr. Harish, alumni of the NSM Public School in the city, addressed its high school students at a special session held on the school campus.

He stressed the need for extracurricular activities apart from academics to be able to sustain in the real world. “Students are becoming very unidimensional. They don’t play games, have no participation in extracurricular activities and others. Students are getting addicted to gadgets which are taking a lot of valuable time. One should spend at least four to five gadget-free hours a day,” he said asking students not to heed to those who say multitasking with the help of technology improves productivity which is not true.

Speaking about choosing right career, Mr. Harish said that one should not only choose the desired path but also adapt the timely changes to sustain with the trend.

“You should be able to quickly adapt changes and should not lose attention on your goal. Attention is a scarce commodity which needs to be saved from distraction,” he added.

Later, Mr. Harish interacted with the students who were given insights into career prospects and social aspects.

Principal Rev.Bro.Lawrence D’Souza and others were present.