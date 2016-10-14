Damaged flowers were dumped at the flower market near the municipal corporation office in Vijayawada.—PHOTO: CH. VIJAYA BHASKAR

Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian on Thursday called upon the traders of Rajiv Gandhi Wholesale Market for Vegetables and Flowers in One Town to ensure cleanliness on the market premises.

Mr. Veerapandian convened a meeting with the president, secretary and others members of the market committee and discussed sanitary issues with them.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the traders not to throw garbage on the roads and arrange for dustbins at every shop in the market.

He asked them not to dump garbage on the canal bunds.

Shop owners who throw garbage at the premises of the market or at any other restricted areas will be fined, he warned.

Mr. Veerapandian asked public health wing officials to seal the shops in case of repeated offences.