Jayant Nadiger, Trade Commissioner of Flanders, Belgium, speaking at an interactive session organised by the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce &Industry in Vijayawada on Monday.

: The Flanders Investment and Trade Commission in Belgium has all the features of a global business hub that India, and Andhra Pradesh which is at the crossroads of development, should explore.

“With the best of technologies, infrastructure, and highly skilled workforce, the Flanders region is well positioned to forge tie-ups with A.P in the food processing and maritime sectors. We look forward to doing business with A.P. and India as they expand their horizons,” said Jayant Nadiger, Trade and Investment Commissioner of Flanders who functions out of Bengaluru.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) here on Monday, Mr. Jayant said Belgium still stands for the top quality of products for which it is known through the generations.

It has several advantages like a robust network of Information and Communication (ICT) technologies that made its Internet of Things (IoT) platform to be adjudged by the United Nations Development Program the world's third best. The seaport of Zeebrugge is the world’s largest exporter of cars with all leading automobile companies having their assembly plants in its backyard.

The strengths of Flanders are capital goods manufacturing, a dense road network that has the best surface linkage with London, Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt and the Ruhr Valley and many other things that make it the most economically vibrant of the three regions that constitute Belgium – the Flemish, Walloon and Brussels (capital city).

“The opportunities we offer are tremendous and A.P. perhaps needs our expertise in diverse sectors. Be it the legacy or new-age products, we figure in the list of world’s top places worth doing business in”, he added.

APCCIF President M. Murali Krishna and general secretary P. Bhaskar Rao explained the investment opportunities in A.P and said that the Chambers would be happy to collaborate with the Belgian trade body.