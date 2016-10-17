A five-day workshop for meritorious students of Intermediate classes will be held in the seminar hall of the Andhra Loyola College from Monday.

The workshop, christened ‘Inspire’, is being sponsored by the Union Department of Science and Technology. Former DGP, Andhra Pradesh, P. Prasada Rao will be the chief guest at the inaugural function.

The aim of the workshop is to motivate the young students to take up studies and research in basic sciences. Eleven professors from top universities in India will address a 150-select set of students. The students will also be given hands on practical training in skills related to experiments in basic sciences.