The Crime Investigation Department (CID) sleuths, probing fake registration of transport vehicles, have arrested five persons.

The team led by CID Superintendent of Police (SP-Coastal area) K.V. Mohan Rao arrested E. Lakshmi Narayana, A. Ravindranath, P. Ananda Ravi Shankar, B. Edukondalu and G. Venkateswara Rao, all natives of Guntur and Krishna districts, on Thursday.

Recently, police conducted a raid and arrested Mangalagiri Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), who was allegedly involved in fake registrations.

The MVI was suspended.Lakshmi Narayana, Ravindranath and Ananda Ravi Shankar are the owners of different lorry transport companies and took the help of Edukondalu, who was an agent at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

The agent reportedly mediated between the transport company owners and the suspended MVI for registering 27 transport vehicles without any verification.

Manhunt launched

The CID has launched a hunt for some more persons, according to a press release.