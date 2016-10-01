Kamineni says 222 such centres will be launched in the next few months

: Minister of Health Kamineni Srinivas inaugurated the first Electronic Urban Primary Health Centre (eUPHC) in New Rajarajeswaripet here on Friday.

He said that 222 eUPHCs would be launched in association with healthcare firms like Apollo Hospitals in the next few months.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, he said that with the launch of the eUPHC the government would be able to serve better families that were either below or close to the poverty line.

The eUPHC was said to be the first of its kind initiative for leveraging the benefits of digitalisation of healthcare. The Public Private Participation (PPP) model enabled the poor to access specialists through telemedicine and diagnostics in their neighbourhood.

This was part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu vision for providing healthcare to the poor at their door step, Dr Srinivas said. The eUPHCs were enabled with technology to provide specialist consultation through telemedicine for select specialities and would provide lab investigations, primary healthcare services to the poor through general practitioners and paramedics. Apollo Hospitals CEO Vikram Thaploo and others spoke.