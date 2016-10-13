A realtor, who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide a few days ago, died in a city hospital on Wednesday.

Potluri Srinivas, resident of Prasadampadu near Vijayawada, was rescued by locals at Vanapamula Kaluva, Pedaparupudi, where he attempted suicide on October 6. He was then rushed to the government hospital in Gudivada and later shifted to a private hospital in the city.

According to the police, Srinivas borrowed money from 10 financiers and lent it to several persons at high interest rates.

Pressure mounts

His borrowers later dumped him in the wake of the call money raids across the State and also lodged complaints against him with the police.

Unable to come out of the financial crises, Srinivas filed insolvency petition to the tune of Rs. 7 crore about four months ago and left home. After learning that Srinivas had allegedly transferred his properties to his relatives, the financiers started pestering his family members.

Owing to this harassment, Srinivas consumed pesticide in a real estate venture of Pedaparupudi.

He also left a suicide note in which he blamed his 10 financiers who drove him to the extreme step, according to the police.

The case registered in Gudivada police station was altered following the death and the police recorded the statements of the 10 financiers who were booked for abettment of suicide.