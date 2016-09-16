BJP official spokesman P.V. Satyanarayana said no Central government had post-independence extended a financial assistance of Rs.2.25 lakh crore to any State like the NDA did for Andhra Pradesh.

The scope of the financial package announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was much larger than the benefits that Special Category Status (SCS) was expected to generate for the State, he asserted at a press meet here on Thursday. Mr. Satyanarayana exuded confidence that the party would prove to Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan that it was a wise thing to accept the package instead of clinging on to the SCS.