Fathima willing to refund fee: Kamineni

more-in

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas said on Thursday the management of the Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences (FIMS) had agreed to refund the fee paid by the 2015-16 batch students willing to give up their seats.

Those wanting relocation in other colleges must write the NEET again, he told mediapersons after holding deliberations with the representatives of the FIMS, the students and their parents at the Secretariat.

Mr. Srinivas quoted Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on the NEET examination condition while the State explored the possibility of filing a PIL in the Supreme Court as the Medical Council of India refused to entrain its plea to consider the students’ wish to be accommodated in other colleges on humanitarian grounds.

The Minister said the State government would sponsor long-term coaching to those prepared to write the NEET at the Narayana College in Poranki in Vijayawada and that 1/3 of the students had agreed to do so.

The government would pay the fee for the students who get seats through NEET under the A and B categories.

NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor C.V. Rao and Director of Medical Education (academic) K. Babji and others were present.