A six-member fake police gang raided a house at Moguluru village in Kanchikacherla mandal in the district in the early hours on Monday.

They escaped with 40 gm of gold and Rs. 80,000 cash.

The thieves, who came in police uniform, asked V. Srinivasa Rao and his family members to open the door for a search. Mr. Rao is running a grocery shop in the village.

Alleging that they purchased fake gold, the thieves checked the iron safe and the almirahs and took all the gold jewellery, including a ‘mangala sutram’ and cash. They said that they were taking the ornaments to the police station for testing and escaped.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the fraudsters.