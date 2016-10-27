Officials asked to make immediate efforts to conduct classes with English as only medium

The initiative of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to introduce English medium in all municipal schools for the sake of urban poor across the State has been welcomed by students and teachers.

The government, which is also keen on bringing in English medium education to all the government schools and compete with the corporate and private schools in the State, wanted existing Telugu medium schools to convert to English medium as early as possible.

Top officials of the municipal school education wing have been asked to make immediate efforts so that classes are conducted with English as the only medium hereafter. “Though it is middle of the academic year, it has to be implemented by taking all required preparatory works like printing of books, training of the teachers and others during the year,” stated the order issued by Principal Secretary to Government, MA&UD, Karikal Valaven.

“Demand will increase”

“This is a welcome move and we have been waiting for it to happen after tasting the success of all the existing English medium schools run by the department. More English medium schools means more number of students and the demand for municipal school will increase year by year. When the strength of schools increase development will automatically follow so as to make them above par corporate schools,” said Municipal Teachers Federation of Andhra Pradesh president S. Ramakrishna speaking to The Hindu .

“Having English medium in our school will be a great help for me as I am currently in the Telugu medium. Higher studies will be easy if I get into English medium now itself,” said K. Gautham, student of a municipal school in the city.

On the flipside there are several challenges for school administrations like lack of efficient teachers. There are four conditions to be met by every classroom of an English medium school. All subjects, other than languages like Telugu, Hindi and Sanskrit, must be taught in English; books of all subjects must be in English; home work and class work assignments as well as examinations must be in English; and most importantly every teacher must speak only in English while teaching the subjects.

In the process of training teachers through various organisations, four categories will be identified—those capable of teaching in English; capable of teaching in English post short-term crash course; capable of teaching in English post long-term training course; and difficult to teach in English.