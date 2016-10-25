The Commissioner’s Task Force police arrested eight persons, who were allegedly conducted betting on New Zealand-India one day cricket match here on Sunday.

On a tip-off, the police raided on a house in Gunturuvari Street in Krishnalanka and arrested M. Sai, Rajesh and M. Pavan Kumar of a family.

Based on the information provide by them, the police teams led by Task Force Assistant Commissioner of Police P. Muralidhar arrested M. Subramanyam, Hitesh Kumar Jain, S. Ashok Reddy, Rajesh Kumar Jain and Koushik Kumar Jain, said the police in a press statement.

All the arrested were said to be traders. Police seized Rs. 17,000 cash, a laptop, 12 mobile phones and three bikes from their possession, the police stated.