VIJAYAWADA, September 17, 2016
Updated: September 17, 2016 05:46 IST

Educomp launches new products

  • Staff Reporter
R. Krishnamoorthy
Educomp Solutions Limited (ESL), a leading New Delhi-based educational consultancy, launched Smart Class Pro, Smart Stem and a couple of other multimedia products here on Friday.

Announcing the launch, ESL Regional CEO R. Krishnamoorthy said an increasing number of schools were adopting digital content owing to its ease of delivery and the lasting impact it would have on young minds.

ESL was associated with over 1,200 schools in the country and was even working on the implementation of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan with some State governments, he said.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy said ESL’s new products were a blend of technology and traditional teaching methods, which were reasonably priced after the promotional offers lapse.

Students could grasp the content by watching realistic 3D animations and simulations and engage in quiz contests and 2D/3D inter-activities for applying their learning.

In a School Conclave organized by the ESL earlier, principals of various institutions took part and discussed the critical gaps in education delivery faced by the schools.

