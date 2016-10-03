With spurt in passenger rush during Dasara and Deepavali, private travel operators, APSRTC, and South Central Railway have prepared plans to collect excess fare from commuters.

Hitherto, only private tour operators and APSRTC used to collect additional fare based on the demand.

But now, SCR too is implementing the dynamic fare system.

The APSRTC and SCR are running special services to various destinations to clear the festival rush.

Many passengers booked their to-and-fro tickets in advance from October 10 to 15 and October 28 to November 1, from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Nellore, and Rajahmundry.

The normal fare in a RTC bus from Hyderabad to Vijayawada is Rs. 300 to Rs. 800. The charge varies for Volvo, AC, and Garuda buses.

The charge from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam ranges between Rs. 600 and Rs. 1,000, and from Hyderabad to Nellore, it is between Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

In private buses, the fare in an air-conditioned bus is between Rs. 800 and Rs. 1,500 from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,500 from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam, and Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,500 from Hyderabad to Kakinada.

But the operators are collecting Rs. 1,500 and above to Vijayawada from Hyderabad and about Rs. 3,000 to other destinations. However, the price varies with the increase in demand and availability of seats.

In SCR, the fare for sleeper class in regular express trains from Secunderabad to Vijayawada is Rs. 250, Rs. 365 to Nellore, Rs. 400 to Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. The fare varies for superfast and special trains.

In air-conditioned trains, the fare ranges between Rs. 900 and Rs. 2,275 to various destinations in the State.

DRMs’ discretion

However, the Divisional Railway Managers are empowered to increase the fare, depending on the demand.

They can even increase the fare of platforms ticket. Similarly, RTC officials can operate special services with enhanced fare.