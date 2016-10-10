Members of the Tax Payers’ Association on Sunday demanded that the Municipal Corporation immediately relocate the troublesome dumping yard in the residential colony of Ajith Singh Nagar.

Association president V. Sambireddy, secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu along with advocates M. Vasantha, S. Krishna Murthy, V. Satyanarayana and others visited the dumping yard following growing protests from the local residents against the yard.

Sleepless nights

Mr. Sambireddy said that the dumping yard where garbage collected in the city and also animal carcasses are being dumped by the authorities is giving sleepless nights to the local people.

He said that dumping garbage amid houses was nothing but obstructing the right of survival.

Ms. Vasanta said that the corporation must immediately respond to the pleas of locals or else make its officials to live in the nearby colonies to personally experience the hardship being faced by the people of the area.

Mr. Krishna Murthy said that they would launch a legal battle against corporation until the yard is relocated.