DGP warns cases will be booked against those who create trouble.

For the first time in the State, police are planning to press drones into service to keep a vigil on the agitators during the bandh on Saturday.

The bandh call was given by YSR Congress protesting the package announced by Centre, and ignoring the demand for Special Category Status (SCS).

Blaming the ruling Telugu Desam Party for welcoming the package, other Left parties took extended support for the Opposition party which is observing bandh.

Police have prepared to press drones and take the footages of protests from Closed Circuit Cameras (CC cameras) and video cameras at different places across the State. Senior police officials will monitor the situation from the Operational Command Control from the capital and directed the officials of the districts concerned.

“We appeal to the representatives of various political parties to observe bandh in a democratic way, and not to resort to forcible bandh and cause inconvenience to the public and damage public and private properties,” said a senior police officer.

DGP holds video conference

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao held a video conference with the senior police officers of different wings at Hyderabad, and reviewed the preparedness for the bandh proposed by the Opposition party.

He directed the Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), range Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts to deploy forces at all State and Central Government offices, APSRTC and Railway Stations as a precautionary measure.

“All IGs, DIGs and SPs are requested to monitor the bandobust arrangements, particularly at vulnerable places in all districts, and prevent damage to private and government properties,” Mr. Sambasiva Rao said. He asked police officials to ensure that essential services were not affected due to the bandh.

He directed the police to intensify patrolling from Friday night and prevent forcible closure of banks, government offices, hospitals, commercial establishments and educational institutions. “We will keep a e-surveillance on bandh and cases will be booked against those who create trouble during bandh,” the DGP warned.