Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials to give a majestic backdrop for entire region of Amaravati considering that the river Krishna is part and parcel of both cities.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a review meeting on Blue Plan for Capital city here on Wednesday.

The plan includes flood protection measures, Kondaveeti vaagu discharge management, beautification of river front and protection and sustainable use of islands.

Presentation

On the occasion, renowned blue consultant from Netherlands Rob Steijn made a presentation on navigable canals and other features of the Blue Plan.

Responding to it, the Chief Minister stressed the need to preserve the natural resources.

Every drop of water in the region has to be conserved and the existing canal network such as Krishna Western Delta Canal and Guntur canal has to be strengthened. The measures should benefit not only Amaravati but the entire region, he said.

Mr. Naidu said that Amaravati is being developed as a blue and green city. As much as 30 per cent of the land has been earmarked for blue and green in the master plan.

This is a substantial percentage when compared to many other cities across the globe.

The plan envisages adopting existing water bodies, including tanks and the river Krishna, seamlessly protecting their regime.

Flood history

The Blue Plan has taken into account the flood history of over 100 years. The Chief Minister directed that all possible measures and international best practices shall be employed in implementation of the plan.

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, CCDMC Chairman Lakshmi Parthasarathi, Principal Secretary to CM Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary to CM G. Sai Prasad MA&UD Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, and CRDA officials were present.

