SAAP Chairman P.R. Mohan and Olympian E. Rajani at a rally organised in Vijayawada on Monday. —Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Emulate the Olympian, youngsters told

Rio Olympian Etimarpu Rajani on Monday gave an inspiring message to youngsters to dream big and work hard at a National Sports Day function organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here.

The day is celebrated in remembrance of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.

Hundreds of athletes, skaters, hockey players, coaches and administrators took part in a rally from the IGMC stadium to Benz Circle.

They also participated at a meeting where the Chittoor district girl, who represented country’s women’s hockey team at Rio, was honoured by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

“Rajani fought against odds to make it to the Olympics. Though she is from a non-descript village she made use of the opportunities to represent the country at the highest level,” said SAAP chairman P.R. Mohan.

Dhyan Chand hailed

Hailing the contribution of Major Dhyan Chand, several administrators highlighted how the hockey wizard impressed German supremo Adolf Hitler with his stick work at the Berlin Olympics in 1936.

Senior SAI athletic coach Vinayak Prasad asked the State government to take up infrastructure works on a war-footing and suggested an astroturf stadium in Rayalaseema where hockey is popular.

“It is difficult to produce champions on improper playfields.”