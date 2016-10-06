The Government of Andhra Pradesh has cleared the way for implementation of a Development Planning Management System (DPMS) that streamlines on-line building permissions in the AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) and the Urban Development Authorities of Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Puttaparthi.

The DPMS is part of the government’s plan to bring about an ICT-enabled Integrated Online Building Permission Management System in the AP-CRDA and VUDA, TUDA and PUDA with the technical assistance of Soft Tech Engineers’ Pvt. Ltd.

The Pune-based company has agreed to implement the DPMS at Rs.18 lakh each in CRDA, VUDA and TUDA and offered not to charge anything for it in Puttaparthi. The government has, vide G.O RT No. 599 dated October 10, 2016 accorded permission to the CRDA, VUDA and TUDA to go ahead with the DPMS and meet the expenditure thereof from their own funds.

The Directors of A.P Municipal Development Project and Town and Country Planning are to be consulted in rolling out the DPMS.