Left in areas 30 to 40 km away from the city, they come back to original territory

While the increasing dog menace in the city is continuing to trouble people in several areas, dog catchers and veterinary team of the Municipal Corporation are facing a peculiar recurring situation.

Blame it on the intelligence of the canines or lack of proper action plan in the past to control reproduction, dogs left in areas some 30 to 40 km away from the city are coming back to their original territory within a week’s time. According to VMC Assistant Veterinary Surgeon N. Sridhar, many of the dogs that were left far away from the city were re-emerging in the areas where they were picked up. This had been the case in several areas of the city.

“They use their senses which are thousands of times higher than those of humans to trace their original location. This has turned a problem for us. Most of the dogs in the city are either grown in densely populated residential areas or the outskirts. But we are continuously relocating them,” Dr. Sridhar said.

On the other hand, the VMC roped in a third party service provider called Animal Care Land which had so far conducted animal birth control (ABC) operation and anti rabies vaccination (ARV) on 1, 035 dogs in the city.

Still there are about 9, 000 dogs roaming free in the city posing a threat to people particularly during nights when they gather in groups on the roads.

“The problem with sterilised dogs is highly low compared to others. It is scientifically proven that sterilised dogs are always docile,” Dr. Sridhar said.