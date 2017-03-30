‘Do not ignore parents’

Parents of students who got bagged jobs in campus placement drives being felicitated during Ugadi celebrations at Vignan's University in Guntur. | Photo Credit: arrangment

The management of Vignan’s University on Wednesday felicitated parents of its students who bagged jobs in the campus placement drives recently.

As part of the Ugadi celebrations held on the campus, parents were felicitated by the Vignan Group of Institutions, Chairman L. Rathaiah and other members of the management.

Dr. Rathaiah stressed that youth should never ignore parents and ethical education was important for the development of every student. “To convey this to students, we have been felicitating parents every year in a hope of the respect and gratitude towards parents grows,” he said.

He said that students should keep learning to reach heights in career and recalled that the creators of AbhiBus and RedBus applications were students of Vignan. “They earned laurels in just four years, while it took 40 years for me. Youth should make use of the opportunities and stand as a role model in society,” he said stressing the need for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Bengaluru-based Vinfinet Technologies Pvt. Ltd. president D. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy called upon parents not to compare their wards with peers and pressure them for the sake of degrees and ranks. In 2017, 540 students of the university bagged jobs, while 720 students gained eligibility to appear for interviews, said University Dean (Placements) Ramesh Naidu. So far, 640 students got call letters from over 450 companies. About a thousand parents took part in the event.