Children bursting crackers at Moghalrajpuram on the occasion of Deepavali in Vijayawada on Sunday.— Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Thanks to widespread campaign in support of eco-friendly Deepavali

A widespread campaign in support of a pollution-free eco-friendly Deepavali resulted in a remarkable dip in sale of fire crackers that were hitherto an essential component of the festivities.

But die-hard revellers went ahead and indulged in boisterous celebration of the festival of the lights in pockets of the state on Sunday. Unlike in the past when the sundown would concur with an incessant noise of fireworks going off, the sound of the crackers rose sporadically this year.

But all other elements of the festival were intact. Women thronged temples and offered special pujas. The mood was upbeat and people walking on roads greeted each other with a “Happy Deepavali’.

In Ongole, the native culture came to the fore when a 41-ft tall effigy stuffed with crackers was torched in the wee hours at C.V.N. Reading Room Centre.

People from far and near thronged the Centre to witness annihilation of Narakasura by ‘Satyabhama’, the role enacted by a girl who symbolically released an arrow from her bow. This was followed by a spectacular display of fire works. Youngsters were seen capturing the grand spectacle in their smart phones.

Singer Sk. Ismail explained the significance of the event while Ongole Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Srinivasa Rao exhorted people at large to eradicate social evils and imbibe the spirit of the celebrations.

Students of Bhashyam Little Champs School in Chittoor district enacted the scene of Narakasura and took a vow to eschew crackers. Turpupalem Yuvajana Mitra Mandali organised a 'Padyanatakam by artistes on the Gandhi road.

Activists of the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), led by their city secretary B. Venkat Rao, burnt an effigy christened as “Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation (LPG) demon”.

It was a busy Sunday both for the general public and local merchants in Chittoor town with hundreds of people crowding the Church Street, Bazar Street, Ponniyamma Street and the adjoining lanes to purchase puja material.

Youth groups began bursting fire workers on Saturday night and the spirit of gaiety continued till late hours of Sunday. Compared to past, prices of crackers have skyrocketed, keeping many people at bay.

The deities of Shakti were taken in a procession that walked through the main lanes and bylanes.

In Tirupati, the demon Narakasura was burnt in effigy near Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple in Thummalagunta village of Tirupati rural mandal late on Saturday night.

Measuring 25 feet tall and 10 feet wide, the effigy was prepared by artiste Sivaiah of Kurnool. Crackers were burnt for three hours at a stretch under the aegis of Chandragiri Legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, in his native village.

The commercial areas of Theertha Katta Street, Chinna Bazar, Gandhi Road and Tilak Road wore a festive look and denizens went on a buying spree. Trade circles indicated an impressive sale of textiles, crackers and jewellery during the festive season. The devout made a beeline to the TTD-run temples, which were colourfully decorated for the festival from the dawn.

Special prayers

Special prayers were offered in Astalakshmi temples both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam on the occasion of Diwali. Lakshmi Puja has been performed in a traditional manner. Trustee of Asta Lakshmi Temple-Vizianagaram Durga Balaji said people would lead happy life with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Famous Arasavilli temple wore festive look with the several devotional activities. Narakasura Vadha was organized in a traditional manner at the temple premises. Chief Preist of the temple Ippili Shankara Sarma said Diwali festival was helping young generations to understand The Hindu culture and tradition.