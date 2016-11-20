Tibetan refugees set up stalls for winter wear near Alankar Centre in Vijayawada.— PHOTO: V RAJUV_RAJU.

Like ever year, Tibetan refugees from Odisha, Karnataka and other parts of the country came to the city a month ago with loads of winter wear.

They had set up shops on the canal bund, near Alankar Centre, and began sale a fortnight ago with the hopes of making profits at the end of the season.

Unfortunately, the announcement of demonetisation and the subsequent fall in sales of their products only indicates a dull business for them.

Post announcement of withdrawal of the Old High Denomination bank notes, the sales at these special stalls plummeted.

One of the traders from Chandragiri in Odisha, Tenzil Dorjee, says, “Business is very dull since the day one. Post withdrawal of high value currency, the number of visitors too came down. It seems the situation continues further.”

The traders are also finding it difficult to exchange their cash which they got through sales before November 8.

“Only a few customers are giving Rs. 2,000 notes and buying stuff worth that much. Otherwise we are unable to given change in Rs. 100 notes or accept Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denominations,” said another trader.

All the traders, in an understanding, fix the prices of their products ranging from shawls to sport jackets, including hand woven products.

Not just demonetisation, but also lack of cool weather is affecting the sales.

“The temperature is not cool enough for people to buy woollen wear yet. Even this is a reason for poor sales and we faced this the last year too,” Mr. Dorjee, a full-time farmer said.

Each trader makes a business of Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh during their three-month stay here. The sale ends in mid of January next year.

Interestingly all the products are sold at fixed prices and there will be no chance for bargain.