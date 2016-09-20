Cities » Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, September 20, 2016
Updated: September 20, 2016 07:31 IST

Demand for Arjuna award to Shamsher gathers momentum

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Shamsher Khan of Guntur district who took part in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, in Vijayawada on Monday.Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar.
Shamsher Khan of Guntur district who took part in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, in Vijayawada on Monday.Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar.

Andhra Pradesh Masters Swimming Association and Youth Welfare, a socio-cultural outfit, jointly demanded bestowing of coveted Arjuna award to octogenarian Olympian swimmer Shamsher Khan of Guntur District.

In a meeting held here on Monday, they made a plea to government to accord the award to Mr. Shamsher, who took part in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and finished fifth in the qualifiers.

“He is the first Indian swimmer to take part in Olympics. He is not properly looked after the society as he is struggling to make both ends meet. He participated in both breast stroke and butterfly events at Melbourne Olympics,” said Mr. Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, secretary, A.P. Masters’ Swimming Association.

Mr. Shamsher set a national record in the 200m butterfly in 1954 and broke all records at the national meet in Bangalore in 1955, thus qualifying for the Olympics.

“When the country showered crores of rupees as rewards to Sakshi Malik and P.V. Sindhu, we all felt happy but we felt sad that no honour was accorded this unsung sporting hero of yesteryear who set the pool ablaze during his heydays,” said Youth Welfare honorary president Abdul Rahim.

He said the campaign taken up the association in social media to highlight the plight of the Olympian was met with huge success as many came forward to render a helping hand to the swimmer. “Crescent Real Estate chairman and a senior volleyball player Khader Basha donated Rs One Lakh to the swimmer,” he added.

Mr. Reddy said that the A.P. Masters Swimming Association was organising a felicitation to the swimming veteran on September 24 at Hyderabad in which many sports administrators and swimmers will take part. “We will be donating Rs one lakh to him,” he pointed out.

As a swimmer Shamsher excelled in several disciples and broke many records but in real life he is still swimming against the tide to keep himself afloat.

The ageing veteran is yet to get a ration card which the Guntur district administration promised several years ago. “I still carry the receipt but the card is yet to reach me,” said the distraught swimmer.

More In: Vijayawada
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Naidu creates stir by proposing turning of canal to “river”

Naidu to lay stone for BEL plant today

3 TDP leaders in race for Vijaya Dairy chief post

NIA fears major strikes by Al-Ummah in S. India

Bank jobs for 20 lakh youths in 2 years: Venkaiah

These Sunday seafood markets are not smart

Trains cancelled, diverted

Sugar refinery opposed

The road once not taken by many

Congress releases fact sheet on 27-month BJP-TDP rule


Andhra Pradesh

Infra, connectivity key to AP’s growth, say CM and Venkaiah

CRDA officials feel the heat at meet with farmers

Masula port: Notification issued for land acquisition

Civic elections in November or December: Ganta

$1b WB loan for AP’s Core Capital

Tirumala in top 10 list of Swachh Bharat Mission

Hyderabad

Digvijaya accuses KCR of ‘buying’ legislators

Officials told to be cautious in use of words in social media

BJP ready for debate on Central aid to State

Give clarity on MBBS seats allotment, court tells AP, TS

This Gentleman wants to do a Gladiator!

Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal: Lost in translation

Made for each other

Govt. ignoring civic amenities: TDP

Visakhapatnam

Mobile teams deployed to check fevers

Homage paid to Uri martyrs

‘Scope for career in Japan’

VUDA may issue notification for LIG plots by month-end

Yatra to inspire budding architects


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Vijayawada

NIA fears major strikes by Al-Ummah in S. India

The recent low-intensity blasts were exploratory in nature, feel sleuths »