Additional Income Tax Commissioner B. Srinivas called upon doctors to make use of the ‘Income Declaration Scheme 2016’ introduced by the Income Tax Department for the sake of tax evaders.

Addressing doctors at the awareness meeting held by the department and the Indian Medical Association here on Wednesday, Mr. Srinivas said that eligible employees can declare their assets and income not declared in the past. One can pay tax under the scheme in a bank and no inquiry will be conducted or fines will be imposed thereafter, he added. The scheme will be closed on September 30. Income Tax Officer N. Nagabhushanam explained the scheme through a power point presentation.