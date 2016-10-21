B. Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Cooperation), addressing a workshop on ‘Loaning to tenant farmers and procurement of agriculture produce’ in Vijayawada on Thursday.—PHOTO: V RAJU

: A workshop on ‘loaning to the tenant farmers’ has brought the dark side of the debt redemption scheme to the fore with District Cooperative Central Banks complaining that its implementation has dented their credit profile.

The DCCBs say they are struggling to bring back the finances on track and also bring in credit discipline.

At a workshop organised by the Cooperation Department here on Thursday, DCCBs’ representatives expressed concern and apprehensions over loan recovery. They sought to know who would take responsibility in case of degault.

After implementation of the debt redemption scheme, credit discipline went haywire. Farmers were of the view that another loan waiver scheme would be announced, which was not a healthy sign, they pointed out.

Principal Secretary (Agriculture Cooperation) B. Rajasekhar pointed out that a majority of the banks, including the DCCBs, were not adhering to the master circular issued by the RBI in 2015. The circular mandates that 40 per cent of Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) should be priority sector lending.

Of this, 18 per cent should go for agriculture and 8 per cent of agriculture priority sector lending should be targeted to small and marginal farmers. But the banks appear to be not following these directives, he felt.

‘Implement RBI circular

in letter and spirit’

The banks were asked to implement the RBI circular in letter and spirit. The circular also clearly defines that the ‘small and marginal farmers’ include landless agricultural labourers, tenant farmers, oral lessees and share-croppers, whose share of landholding is within above limits prescribed for ‘small and marginal farmer. With landholding of up to 1 hectare is considered as marginal farmers; farmers with a landholding of more than 1 hectare but less than 2 hectares are considered as small farmers, he explained.

APCOB chairman Pinnamaneni Venkateswara Rao also spoke.