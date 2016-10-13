DD to air feature on Olympian Dandamudi

‘Family members plan to float a trust in his name to help budding weightlifters’

Doordarshan Vijayawada Kendra is telecasting a special programme on the life of three-time Olympian Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao on October 14 at 1.30 p.m., according to head of programmes Vijay Bhagawan here on Wednesday.

He said the 25-minute feature would bring to the fore the rise of the internationally acclaimed weightlifter who, incidentally, had humble beginnings at Gandhigunta village in Krishna district. Rajagopal participated in the London (1948), Helsinki (1952) and Melbourne Games (1956) in the heavyweight category.

Rare photographs

The feature, which will be aired in the Saptagiri channel, will have rare photographs of the six-feet plus-tall weightlifter and also about the accolades he received the world over for his exploits as a sportsperson.

“The experiences of his kith and kin will add sheen to the narrative,” said Mr. Bhagawan.

The site of the indoor stadium on M.G. Road, which carried his name, was donated by him to promote good health and good habits among youngsters.

Speaking to The Hindu , Dandamudi Basavaraj, son of Rajagopal Rao, said the family members were planning to float a trust in the name of his illustrious father to help the up-and-coming weightlifters. “After discussing with my other family members we will take a call on the issue,” he added.

Breathtaking feats

He said Rajagopal’s feats had attracted many viewers all over the country and he used to break iron chains tied to his body by taking a deep breath and flexing muscles. “He even stopped an Ambassador car from moving. He lifted a bullock cart with ease,” he pointed out.

The Olympian was conferred with titles such as Mr. Asia, Andhra Bheema, Andhra Hercules, Indian Tarzan, and The Giant of India.

He is the first Indian to receive Mr. Asia title. Rajagopal was the Indian weightlifting champion continuously for 13 years from 1945 to 1958 and he was the first president of the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association. Rajagopal passed away in 1981 at the age of 64.