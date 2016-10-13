Cities » Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, October 13, 2016
Updated: October 13, 2016 05:43 IST

DD to air feature on Olympian Dandamudi

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao, a three-time Olympian from Krishna district.
Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao, a three-time Olympian from Krishna district.

‘Family members plan to float a trust in his name to help budding weightlifters’

Doordarshan Vijayawada Kendra is telecasting a special programme on the life of three-time Olympian Dandamudi Rajagopal Rao on October 14 at 1.30 p.m., according to head of programmes Vijay Bhagawan here on Wednesday.

He said the 25-minute feature would bring to the fore the rise of the internationally acclaimed weightlifter who, incidentally, had humble beginnings at Gandhigunta village in Krishna district. Rajagopal participated in the London (1948), Helsinki (1952) and Melbourne Games (1956) in the heavyweight category.

Rare photographs

The feature, which will be aired in the Saptagiri channel, will have rare photographs of the six-feet plus-tall weightlifter and also about the accolades he received the world over for his exploits as a sportsperson.

“The experiences of his kith and kin will add sheen to the narrative,” said Mr. Bhagawan.

The site of the indoor stadium on M.G. Road, which carried his name, was donated by him to promote good health and good habits among youngsters.

Speaking to The Hindu , Dandamudi Basavaraj, son of Rajagopal Rao, said the family members were planning to float a trust in the name of his illustrious father to help the up-and-coming weightlifters. “After discussing with my other family members we will take a call on the issue,” he added.

Breathtaking feats

He said Rajagopal’s feats had attracted many viewers all over the country and he used to break iron chains tied to his body by taking a deep breath and flexing muscles. “He even stopped an Ambassador car from moving. He lifted a bullock cart with ease,” he pointed out.

The Olympian was conferred with titles such as Mr. Asia, Andhra Bheema, Andhra Hercules, Indian Tarzan, and The Giant of India.

He is the first Indian to receive Mr. Asia title. Rajagopal was the Indian weightlifting champion continuously for 13 years from 1945 to 1958 and he was the first president of the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association. Rajagopal passed away in 1981 at the age of 64.

More In: Vijayawada
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

A.P. Postal, Telcom circles launched

Rs. 2.9-crore fraud unearthed in Canara Bank

Smita on a new mission

Godavari discharge into Bay of Bengal crosses 47-year average

Teppotsavam brings curtains on Dasara festivities

‘Hoi An role model for tourism’

Thanks to rains, groundwater level up in Andhra Pradesh

YSRC hits out at Lokesh again

Andhra Bank to strengthen bank mitras

The road once not taken by many


Andhra Pradesh

Brahmotsavams end with ‘Chakrasnanam’

Canara Bank appraiser replaces pawned gold with imitaion jewellery

Tirumala ‘Hundi’ nets record Rs. 20.24 crore

Andhra, ISRO to jointly encourage student startups

Strays’ sterilisation programme wins acclaim

On a mission to save the Fishing Cat

Hyderabad

Teenager dies after ending 68 days of ‘holy starvation’

Pilot e-Urban Primary Health Centre at Rasoolpura from today

Thousands of women turn up for Maha Bathukamma

Uttam slams govt. over non-release of fee reimbursement dues

Telugu doctors in US to support cardiovascular care in Telangana

Dattatreya asked to take ‘Alai Bhalai’ outside TS

SCR special trains for Deepavali

AC specials to Kakinada Town

Visakhapatnam

More amenities sought at shelters for homeless

Move to privatise Central Park opposed

High-decibel events, bad roads bane of colony

New lung space for citizens in Gajuwaka

Now, chimps from Israel to regale visitors at zoo


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Vijayawada

United Shipbuilding Corporation president Alexei L. Rakhmanov (left) and AP Economic Development Board CEO J. Krishna Kishore exchanging copies of MoU signed in the presence of Denis Manturov, Minister of Trade and Industry of Russia, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.— Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Two Russian firms ink deals with State

Naidu hopes it will usher in a new era in cooperation »