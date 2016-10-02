Goddess Kanakadurga, the presiding deity of Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, will be decorated as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi on the second day of Dasara Navaratri festivities on Sunday. (Right) Devotees waiting for their turn for darshan on the first day of Dasara festival at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Saturday.— Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

The deity was adorned in ‘Swarnakavacha Alankaram’ on Day One, devotees throng temples

Dasara festivities began on a grand scale atop Indrakeeladri and thousands of devotees thronged to have a darshan of the deity on the first day on Saturday.

Sri Kanaka Durga was adorned in ‘Swarnakavacha Alankaram’ and pilgrims were seen in long queues since dawn for the darshan.

The temple reverberated with the chants of ‘Jai Durga, Jai Durga Devi and Jai Durga Matha’. Heavy rush was witnessed in VIP and special darshan queue lines too.

Devotees from every nook and corner of Andhra Pradesh and from the neighbouring States thronged Indrakeeladri for the utsavams. They took a holy dip in River Krishna, offered pujas to the Goddess and took harati.

The Government, which declared Dasara Utsavam as State Festival, made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations. Breaking from the tradition of VIP darshan, Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao joined the general queue line and had darshan. VIPs and officials accompanied the Minister.

The temple officials performed special pujas to the ‘utsava vigrahams’ of Ammavaru and shifted them to Sri Mallikharjuna Swamy temple.

They performed Kumkumarchana and offered naivedyam to the deity.

The Endowments Department officials decorated Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam with colourful flowers and illuminated the temple for the festival.

On Saturday evening, City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang along One Town police station Circle Inspector P. Venkateshwarlu offered silk clothes to Durga Matha and performed pujas as per the tradition.

Temples located at different places across the State were decked up for the festival. Utsavams began also at Sri Kalika Devi, Ganganamma, Veeramma Talli, Ratnalamma Talli, Kondalamma, Kolleru Peddintlamma, Kunkulamma, Mahankalamma, Chengalamma, Mavullamma, Mutyalamma and other deities located in different districts in AP.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and the South Central Railway (SCR) are operating special services from different places for the utsavams. Kolatams, street plays, bhajans, devotional music, classical dances and other cultural programmes marked the celebrations at the temples.

Anna prasadam is being offered to the devotees attending the utsavams.