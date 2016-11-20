Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), MP, and District Collector Babu A. on Saturday proposed cycle sharing system for the city which is witnessing hectic traffic of late.

A meeting of representatives of Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), India, and representatives of city administration and other stakeholders discussed the need for integrated transportation planning and traffic reduction.

ITDP, South Asia, Director Shreya Gadepalli, who is a native of the city, in a power point presentation explained the transportation issues in the city and suggested necessary solutions. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas and Mr. Babu stressed the need for cycle sharing system, which is already being implemented in Chennai and Bhopal, and called up on Ms. Shreya to come up with such a system for the city.

They also said that the proposal will be put in the notice of Chief Minister for further decision. Mr. Srinivas said that ITDP is working on plans to reduce traffic issues in the city.

City Mayor Koneru Sridhar, Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kanti Rana Tata, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao, MLCs Budda Venkanna and A.S. Ramakrishna, officials from APSRTC and others were present.