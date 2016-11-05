Amendments proposed to Prevention of Corruption Act expected to give the desired result

Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K.V. Chowdary has said that amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act, which propose to deal with those giving bribe and those receiving the same equally, are expected to check corruption to a large extent.

Similarly, the ongoing process of issuing certain notifications and prescription of authorities under the Whistleblowers Protection Act, 2011, would facilitate participation of public in eradicating corruption on the desired scale.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a meeting jointly organised by the Central Vigilance Commission, Customs and Central Excise, and Income Tax Departments here on Friday, Mr. Chowdary said the focus had long ago shifted from punishing government officers as a deterrent measure to getting the public to play a more active role in curbing the menace.

“Though political corruption is outside the purview of the CVC, it keeps an eye on the involvement of public servants. Whether it is the corrupt deeds of politicians or other sections, the degree of success of prosecution depends on the availability of proof, which is crucial for taking the cases beyond the trial stage,” he asserted. Stressing the need for strengthening the courts dealing with corruption cases, Mr. Chowdary said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alone had nearly 3,500 cases pending for more than five years since the filing of charge-sheets.

Public Perception Index

The CVC further said that a Public Perception Index of 25 Central Government departments was being prepared on the basis of criteria drawn by experts at IIM-Ahmedabad to assess their standings on a scale of 100 points on issues concerning corruption. Mr. Chowdary earlier observed that vigilance and authoritarianism would have a limited impact unless the people resolved for themselves to not indulge in and tolerate corruption.

He pointed out that there was substantial corruption in the private sector while people tend to tar every government department with the brush of corruption notwithstanding the connivance of private stakeholders.

Central Board of Excise and Customs Additional Director-General (Vigilance) M.M. Parthiban, CBDT Additional DG (Vigilance) M. Rathinaswamy, Customs Commissioner (A.P.) S.K. Rahman, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Ajit Kumar Srivastava, and Chief Commissioner Syama Prasad Chowdary were present.