Devotees of CSI Church staged a dharna in front of Bishop G. Daiva Ashirvadam’s residence demanding his arrest here on Saturday.

A few days ago, one V. Anirudhudu of Bawajipet in the city lodged a complaint with Suryaraopet police alleging that the organisers of the shrine ill treated a group of persons and denied voting for them during the recent elections.

Alleging that the police are dragging the issue and were not arrested the accused in the case, the protesters staged a protest at the bishop’s house.

They raised slogans demanding that the police expedite investigation in the case and arrest the accused immediately.