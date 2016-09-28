The State police will soon add ‘Crime Stopper Number’ to ‘Dial 100’ to extend more services to the public. The new number will be announced soon.

“The Police Control Room (PCR) situated in Vijayawada is acting as police control room for the State. Calls made to ‘Dial 100’ will be received at the State control room and they will be diverted to the district concerned. Crime Stopper will be added to a mobile and will be attached to a social media site,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Pala Raju.

Once police receive a call at the PCR, they will alert the police station concerned, who in turn will direct the Rakshak or the patrolling police (who are near the spot) to visit the place.

Response time

In the State, the response time is 20 minutes after receiving the call and it was 45 minutes in a district. But in Vijayawada, the average response time was reduced to 5.32 minutes and we want to reduce the response time further, said Mr. Pala Raju.

“In some cases, we responded much earlier and rescued the victims. The control room staff prevented suicide attempts and accident victims and saved many lives in the last two years and received awards,” the DCP said. Police have been asked to identify the nearby trauma centres to shift the patients in accident and suicide cases, after rescuing them, he added.

In addition to ‘Dial 100’ and ‘Crime Stopper,’ police are extending services through Fourth Line App and another ‘Emergency No. 112’ is being introduced by the Government of India soon.

Emergency calls

“The aim of introducing more numbers is to provide quick services and save lives in emergency. ‘Emergency No. 112’ will divert the call to different departments such as fire, health, revenue, police and others depending on the nature of the call,” the officer added.

“We are attending emergency calls such as eve-teasing, chain snatching, robberies and thefts, attention diversion cases at banks, dowry deaths, murders and other incidents.

