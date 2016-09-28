The Andhra Cricket Association at its executive committee meeting on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs. 15. 50 lakh for the modernisation of cricket nets at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

The meeting approved construction of a classroom, video analyst and change rooms along with installation of a moveable sightscreen at the ACA indoor academy at Mangalagiri. The meeting, chaired by ACA secretary Gokaraju Gangaraju, also approved a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh to international archer Jyothi Surekha who won medals at the Asia Cup and Rs. 10,000 to u-19 fast bowler Suleman from Kadapa who took all 10 wickets in a district match. Several works at the Mulapadu grounds were given a nod such as glass panels on the third floor, construction of car parking and community toilets. An amount Rs. 8.13, 2000 was sanctioned towards electrical connection to the EPDCL for the playfield coming up at Bhogapuram in West Godavari District.

The release from ACA said that installation of four lifts for the south block of the ACA stadium coming up at Mangalagiri was sanctioned.