Continuing its demolition spree, the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) demolished five “unauthorised constructions” in Poranki and Kanuru, near here, on Wednesday. The CRDA so far demolished unauthorised floors in 20 buildings since September 7.

CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sridhar said the gram panchayats were not authorised to grant permission for construction of apartments / group houses.

The builders were constructing apartments/group houses in plots with narrow roads.

The public was cautioned not to purchase apartments / group houses which were constructed unauthorisedly. There was no provision in the rules to regularise such unauthorised floors / buildings, he said. The Commissioner said the CRDA staff identified unauthorised constructions which were constructed after the cut off date for BPS and notices were issued under Section 116(1), 115(1) & 115(3) of APCRDA Act-2014. In all these buildings, the gram panchayats gave permission for construction G plus two floors for residential buildings.