The AP Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) got illegal constructions at Tadigadapa and Pedapulipaka villages in Penamalur Mandal demolished during the five days with its notices not evoking any response.

According to an official release, notices were issued in respect of buildings constructed after the cut-off date for Building Penalisation Scheme, under Sections 116 (1) and 115 (3) of the AP-CRDA Act, 2014.

Lack of response from owners

The demolitions had to be carried owing to the lack of response or explanation from the owners, as per Sec. 115 (4) of the AP-CRDA Act. Unauthorised floors in 15 buildings were demolished during the period.

As per the A.P Building Rules, a minimum road width of 30 feet or nine metres was required for construction of apartments / group houses.

Since there is no provision for regularisation of unauthorised floors and buildings constructed in violation of the setback rules, the demolitions were necessitated.