This Diwali, majority of denizens have to put extra effort and travel an extra mile to buy fireworks as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has decided to set up stalls at Bhavani Ghat in Bhavanipuram.

Officials allotted the Bhavani Ghat, which was spruced up for the recent Krishna Pushkaralu, for the sale of crackers starting from October 17 to 31. About 200 traders are expected to put up their shops and applications from interested traders are being received. However, the location is seen as a problem by denizens of the central and east Assembly constituencies.

Though Bhavani Ghat is close to people living in Bhavanipuram, Gollapudi and One Town, for the rest it is a far away place. They also have to deal with traffic to reach the location.

“The government is not being citizen-friendly. Sale of crackers is an annual event and it must be given high priority. Instead, the government is keen on hosting Amaravati Shopping Festival during Diwali at PWD Grounds. Other grounds like MBP Stadium in Ajith Singh Nagar are also rented out for exhibitions and amusement parks. Traffic and parking will be a major problem at the Bhavani Ghat,” said Tax-Payers’ Association secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu.

“We have consulted all the stakeholders including traders’ association before fixing the venue. No cracker stalls in other areas of the city will be permitted,” VMC Estate Officer Krishna Murthy told The Hindu.

“Authorities believe that having stalls at the ghat also promotes the concept of riverfront tourism,” he added. On the other hand, the Padmawati Ghat, which is more accessible than the Bhavani Ghat, is being used for ASF-2016 and will be occupied until the month- end. Every year till 2014, the sale of crackers took place at PWD Grounds for three days including the day of the festival and about 150 traders used to take part in it. Last year, citing security reasons, the venue was shifted to the IGMC Stadium ground which triggered outrage among sports fraternity.

