The AP government, which is following the Gujarat model, is bound to embrace failure as the recent uprising of Dalits at Una in Gujarat brought to the fore the result of flawed policies, according to Deepankar Bhattacharya, national secretary of the CPI-ML.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the APUWJ here on Friday, he said, taking huge chunk of land under land pooling would prove to be detrimental in the long run. “I came to know that the government has asked each district to be ready with one lakh acres to be given away to corporate outfits for their grandiose projects. This is ridiculous,” he added.