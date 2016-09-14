The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has opposed allocation of lands to Divis pharmaceutical company in East Godavari district.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, CPI (M) State secretary P. Madhu said the government had forcibly acquired 550 acres from 600 farmers of the Tondangi mandal in East Godavari district.

The government was paying peanuts though the farmers were getting Rs. 1.2 lakh per acre per annum. The government, however, was paying Rs. 1.80 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh per acre as compensation. The farmers of Pampadipeta, Tatiyakulapalem and Kottapakala were agitated over the compensation and land acquisition. The government paid a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh per acre to nearby villages to develop the Special Economic Zone, he pointed out.

The ground water in the coastline would be polluted due to the pharma company. It would also impact the prawn ponds in nearby villages. The labourers working in hatcheries and prawns processing units would become jobless. So, the government was urged to scrap the proposal and allot the land to the company at the SEZ, he said, adding, the government should take the objections into considertation and reconsider its plans.

