The Communist Party of India-Marxist CPI(M) has called upon the people to draw inspiration from the spirit of martyrs of power agitation to fight against the reforms.

A commemorative meeting of those who died during the 2000 power sector agitation was conducted in the city on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, CPI (M) State secretariat members Y. Venkateswara Rao and V. Krishnaiah said that the reforms meant steep hiking of power tariff in early 2000.

But, now reforms had swayed every sphere of life.

The reforms were being implemented in every sector by the State and Central governments. These reforms were benefiting only a few businessmen and the corporate sector. Privatisation had become order of the day. Education and Health sectors spoke volumes of the perils of privatisation and reforms. There was no focus on welfare of the poor, they said.

The power agitation reflected the Left parties’ struggle against the liberalisation policies. The ruling parties had not learnt any lessons from that agitation. Instead, they were going ahead with their plans to woo foreign investors.

Laws were being made against the working class and middle class. The gap between the rich and poor was growing and this led to many disparities in the country, they opined.

The CPI (M) leaders said that the State government was committing the same mistakes again. Centralised development led to heartburn of many people in the backward regions.

These findings were parroted by the ruling party members at many fora.

Notwithstanding this, the government was committing same blunder with its plans regarding the capital city of Amaravati, they said.

Earlier, the leaders garlanded photos of Ramakrishna, Balaswamy, and Vishnuvardhan Reddy who were killed in the Basheerbagh firing.

Former MLC K. Lakshman Rao, Teachers Union leader I. Venkateswara Rao and others spoke.

CPI (M) leader J. Prabhakar presided over the meeting.